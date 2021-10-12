BUILDING HOPE AND OPPORTUNITY FOR YOUTH AND COMMUNITY

Members of the Urban Saddles were guests of Santa Ynez Valley Hounds on March 17, 2019. Steve Lyons, Master at SYVH, is pictured in the red shirt with the group. On his left is Ghuan Featherstone, who heads up the group. Another guest for the day was Joan Hartman (pictured in the white blouse without a hat) who is on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

For Steve Lyons, a Master at Santa Ynez Valley Hounds, and Ghuan Featherstone, Executive Director of Urban Saddles, sometimes a simple and earnest invitation is all it takes.

By Josh Walker

When Steve Lyons, a Master at Santa Ynez Valley Hounds, saw a group of black men wearing cowboy hats at an event honoring Michael B. Jordan, he knew exactly who they were. He’d just watched Brett Fallentine’s 2018 documentary, “Fire on the Hill,” the night before at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Lyons immediately recognized Ghuan Featherstone, Executive Director of Urban Saddles, from the screen as one of the men in the group. Fallentine’s film chronicled the Urban Saddles’ journey (then known as the Urban Cowboys) to preserve and resurrect The Hill, an inner-city horse stable in Los Angeles, California, and an important piece of Featherstone’s own life journey.

“Since I knew of the Compton Junior Posse, I wanted to see the film to learn about The Urban Cowboys,” Lyons said. “The next day, I saw Ghuan and others who were in the film and asked if they were the guys from the film and if they were affiliated with the Compton Junior Posse.”

He told Featherstone how a Santa Ynez Valley Hounds member had introduced him to the Compton Junior Posse. Lyons, a former high school teacher at Crenshaw High School in South Central Los Angeles, felt a familiar connection to those kids, so he invited them to join his members for a hunt. They loved it so much, “I then invited them to come back during the summer to camp at our ranch,” he said. “We had riding clinics for them each day and had an absolutely wonderful time.”

Featherstone knew of the Compton Junior Posse and some of the kids rode with him. The men exchanged numbers, and shortly after that night, Lyons extended an invitation to Featherstone and his group to join Santa Ynez Valley Hounds for a hunt. “I don’t think he thought I would actually call him,” Lyons remembers. “He sounded surprised but grateful. Ghuan is a very friendly and grateful person.”

It was a simple invitation that meant the world to Featherstone and the Urban Saddles crew. Since they didn’t have trailers to haul horses, they brought a group of kids to meet up with Lyons and borrow some of his mounts for the day. Featherstone and William Bias, Director of Youth Activities for Urban Saddles, rode with the hunt and a young boy named Kobe. The rest of the kids followed along in two trucks to watch the field.