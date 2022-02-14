NO LAND, NO FUTURE: WHY CONSERVATION MATTERS

How the Bridlespur Hunt Club’s land management efforts earned them the 2022 MFHA Foundation’s Hunting Habitat Conservation Award.

Photo: Bridlespur Hunt Club has worked tirelessly to protect their beloved hunt country through a variety of conservation efforts over the years. Becky Bowling Photography.



By Josh Walker

The Masters of Foxhounds Foundation awarded this year’s Hunting Habitat Conservation Award, which is given annually to a hunt that has made significant and enduring contributions toward the preservation of habitat and biodiversity of their flora and fauna, to the Bridlespur Hunt Club in Eolia, Missouri.

“Winning this award is perhaps one of the high points of my life,” remarked Michael Murphy, director of conservation at the club. “It embodies and encourages the best of our modern conservationist fox hunters.”

For Murphy, modern foxhunting is more about land conservation than it has ever been, especially for Bridlespur where urban sprawl has already displaced the club twice. Now they work closely with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Great Rivers Land Trust and neighbors to make sure the land they’re on now doesn’t slip away.

Because of these relationships they’ve formed, the club has been amazed at the programs available to them. “From fescue eradication, controlled burn seminars and game bird restoration to actual funding for property purchase, these groups have been incredible partners,” explained Mary Hensel, Joint Master of Bridlespur Hunt Club. “We have put presentations together for members and hosted Missouri Conservation Agents at our clubhouse for meetings and deer hunting.

Bridlespur also has 1,400 acres under easements, explained Daphne Wood, MFH, who, along with her husband, C. Martin Wood III, MFH, is the award’s benefactor through their American Farmland Trust and provides $5,000 to the winning club each year. “But they seem to have gone above and beyond the requirements of their easement.”

What easements require can be complicated. But in his role, Murphy has ushered in dozens of land management programs during his 14-year tenure at Bridlespur, all aimed at optimizing the restoration of the habitat and supporting the area’s natural wildlife. That much is the responsibility of modern fox hunting, he believes. Still, it’s not for the purpose of good sport; it’s also to give back to the community.