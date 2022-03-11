THE WIDE-OPEN SPACES OF THE TEJON RANCH SET THE STAGE FOR THE WESTERN STATES PERFORMANCE TRIALS

All photos by Gretchen Pelham.

By Gretchen Pelham, ex-MFH, Tennessee Valley Hunt.

Spring in Southern California comes in February. California poppies, lupin and daisies are just a few of the wildflowers that carpet the huge, rolling hills that make up the historic Tejon Ranch, the site of the 2022 Western States Performance Trials held Feb. 19-20. The Tejon Ranch lies 65 miles northeast of Los Angeles and is the largest ranch in California at 270,000 acres. The views on this ranch are simply epic.

Four hunts from “out West” brought hounds to compete in the performance trials: Big Sky Hounds (Montana), Juan Tomas Hounds (New Mexico), Red Rock Hounds (Nevada) and the host of the event, Santa Fe West Hills Hunt (California). The combined pack was made up of 40 hounds, 10 from each hunt. In true foxhunter fashion, there was a hound number-painting party at the Tejon kennels. The result ended with more paint slung to the four corners of the wind than on fur, but enough made its mark for the judges to score them later that weekend.

Four judges from the East Coast traveled to the event to score the hounds in several categories. The hunting score is for hounds that actively look for a scent. Trailing scores are awarded for hounds that speak as they work a track. Scores for full cry are reserved for hounds that run fast, speak loudly and strive to head to the front of the pack. The hounds earn higher full-cry scores by their order, with more points awarded for those in front than the back. Finally, marking scores are those rare points given to hounds that put game to ground.

The country is so vast and open in the West that marking scores are viewed easily. That is, if the judges can keep up! No performance trial last year scored any marking points until the Western Trials.

Tejon Ranch has a large equestrian center in the middle of the property where the horses are boarded. However, to drive to each fixture (while never really leaving the Ranch) was about 45 minutes each day. The ranch is that large. We drove past enormous groves of organic almonds in full blossom, grapevines by the mile destined to be the famed California Raisins, large rows of vegetables and greenhouse after greenhouse with tables covered in who-knows-what. Every 100 feet were stacks of bee boxes. It would be an impressive number just how many honeybees call Tejon home.

Both days’ hunts were past all the organic groves on the flats, over the open 850 Canal, a water source for Los Angeles, to the foothills where the hounds were cast. A drop in elevation of 1,100 feet from the equestrian center to the edge of the foothills was significant, especially if your sinuses were rebelling from all the wildflowers. The entire range of elevation on the ranch is from Tejon Pass in the Tehachapi Mountains at over 4,000 feet down to the flats at about 400 feet above sea level. The country was covered in green grass, wildflowers and dotted with Pacific Live Oaks. Glorious.