WICOMICO HUNT’S PENN-MARYDEL HOUND PERFORMANCE TRIALS 

Photo of Marty Morani with Blister courtesy of Ed Fry.

By Barbara Smith.

On the first weekend of March, eight Penn-Marydel packs traveled to Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area (NRMA) on the Eastern Shore of Maryland to participate in Wicomico Hunt’s Regional Performance Trials. This was the only Penn-Marydel-exclusive performance trial and the next-to-last of the season. The series of hound performance trials are held every three years and the top-10 hounds from each event qualify for the MFHA Performance Trials Grand Championships, hosted by Sedgefield Hunt, March 25-27. More than 40 hunt clubs are expected to showcase their qualifying hounds in Hoffman, North Carolina.

The flat, open country of the Maryland Eastern Shore presents an ideal fixture for fox hunters and car followers to view 20 couple of hounds working along the shores of the Wye River, through the wooded covers and across cropland. Ashley Hubbard, huntsman from Green Spring Valley Hounds, said he was honored to be the guest huntsman.

Welcome Event

Members and staff of Red Mountain Foxhounds (North Carolina), Marlborough Hunt (Maryland), De La Brooke Foxhounds (Maryland), Andrews Bridge Foxhounds (Pennsylvania), Mt. Carmel Hounds (Maryland), Golden’s Bridge Hounds (New York), Red Oak Foxhounds (Virginia) and Sedgefield Hunt (North Carolina) kicked off the festivities at the Friday evening welcome dinner at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center in Grasonville on Kent Island. During the judges’ meeting, introductions included head judge Chris Moll of Sedgefield Hunt and three returning judges, myself (Marlborough Hunt and Bull Run Hunt), Rosie Campbell, MFH, Bull Run Hunt, Alison Howard (Wicomico Hunt). They welcomed Bennett Opitz (Thornton Hill Hounds) and Melissa Wade, MFH, Wicomico Hunt. Mitzi Cabeen from Moore County Hounds served as a car judge. Allen Hungerford was invaluable as a scoring software expert.

Fred Berry, MFH, Sedgefield Hunt and Performance Trial chairman, welcomed everyone and thanked Ed Fry, MFH, Wicomico Hunt, for hosting. Fred and Ed are enthusiastic supporters of the Penn-Marydel. Ed remarked that this was “the ultimate Penn-Marydel hound trial in the world.”

They introduced the huntsmen, Drew Daley (Red Mountain Foxhounds), Jason Cole (Marlborough Hunt), Kami Bitting (De La Brooke Foxhounds), Dan O’Toole (Mt. Carmel Hounds), Adam Townsend (Andrews Bridge Foxhounds), Codie Hayes (Golden’s Bridge Hounds), Teresa Miller, MFH, Red Oak Foxhounds. Fred introduced Sedgefield Hunt’s new huntsman, Randall Carty, who will pick up the horn next season. Erin McKenney, the huntsman at Millbrook Hunt, attended to support her friend, Codie Hayes.

MFHA’s Director of Hunting Andrew Barclay spoke. He said that the Penn-Marydel hound is “the fastest-growing pack in the country.” The Penn-Marydel hound has become the most requested hound for new MFHA packs or for a pack looking to reinvigorate its breeding. The wonderful traits that exemplify the Penn-Marydel; drive, voice and biddability are desirable and they have improved their speed and conformation. He said that he was looking forward to hearing “that booming voice.”

Ed Fry thanked the sponsors, Cargill’s Nutrena Feed and River Run Feed and all the members who helped put on the event, especially Rebecca Morani and Melissa Wade.