LIVE OAK HOUNDS SPONSORED A LOCAL RIDER AWARD AT RED HILLS HORSE TRIALS

Photo courtesy of Live Oak Hounds

By Melanie Mowry

Not only have the Live Oak Hounds been parading at the Red Hills International Horse Trials for more than 20 years, they also present a Local Rider Award to the rider that places the highest and lives within 100 miles of Tallahassee, Florida. It’s a silver frame with a Live Oak Hounds brass button attached and appropriately engraved from the Live Oak Hounds.

The 2022 Red Hills International Horse Trials Local Rider Award was presented to Briggs Surratt, who grew up in Tallahassee and now has a farm in the Ocala, Florida, area. He competed in the CCI Three-Star division and came in 14th place. Surratt rode the small but mighty 14.2 hand 2013 Thoroughbred/Holsteiner bay mare Corture (Cor Magnifique x Leap Of Faith), which he co-owns with 5-star eventer Elisa Wallace, who also bred the mare.