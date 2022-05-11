JOHNNIE GRAY PASSES THE HORN

Hillsboro Hounds’ huntsman of 42 years may have passed the horn on, but his legacy has helped define the hunt’s unique charm and success. Photos by Josh Walker.

By Josh Walker

Four fields followed the Hillsboro Hounds pack the morning of March 26, 2022. It was a large turnout viewable from various vantage points as they poured across the middle Tennessee hills and ridges and through the trails of the Hounds Ear fixture in Cornersville, owned by Lisa and John Campbell. A chilly wind had been gusting all night. Scenting seemed as if it would be a challenge, but the sun was warm and so was the company.

Before setting out, members and guests from out of town had converged at the fixture with a distinct energy. Some knew a why while others simply felt it.

Despite the wind, Huntsman Johnnie Gray’s Crossbred hounds found some coyote lines and gave good chase. Just before noon, Michael Campbell, who frequently road-whips in his white Prius, a vehicle known to Hillsboro staff as the “white rabbit,” heard Johnnie’s call to pack up the hounds and head back to the trailers. Just as the radio’s frequency buzzed closed, a coyote who looked like it had had enough ambled across the highway a few dozen meters past the white rabbit’s hood. It stared audaciously back through the windshield until it disappeared back into the brush.

Back at the trailers, the morning’s buzz had only grown. It seemed like everyone had a similar story to tell; something to laugh about or celebrate. Johnnie called the field to gather around. As the conversations settled, he announced without superfluous pomp or circumstance, but with plenty of heart, that he was honored after 42 years of service as the Huntsman of Hillsboro Hounds to be passing the horn to his wife, Leilani Gray, who would officially become the club’s fourth Huntsman (and third Gray) since its founding in 1932.

For the staff, it wasn’t a surprise. Johnnie had approached them months ago, and he and Leilani had been talking about it for several years. “I spoke to each of them individually at the start of the season,” said one of the joint Masters. “Leilani said she wanted it to be about honoring Johnnie. Johnnie said he wanted it to be about honoring Leilani.”

Hillsboro has four joint-masters: Eleanor Menefee Warriner, Orrin Ingram, Hill McAlister, and Michael Lindley. Each exudes a clever sense of humor and an undying passion for the sport, the hounds, land conservation and the people they call family: their members and neighbors. In each’s own understated way, they requested to speak about that morning’s milestone in a single voice.

“It isn’t about us.” the joint Masters agreed. In all their years in service to the foxhunting community, they said, it is very rare to see one huntsman pass the horn to his own successor.

As Johnnie handed the horn to Leilani, the energy that had been buzzing all morning finally poured out of the field in the form of song: “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.” While it felt momentous to hear the entire field singing, Johnnie and Leilani maintained the same humble confidence in that moment that they had exhibited in the field with each other, the staff, and the hounds that morning.

“Their comradery spills over into the camaraderie of the hunt,” a joint Master said. “It’s often hard, tireless, stressful work, but it’s done with love and laughter.”

Clutching the horn in each other’s hands, cameras clicked and the singing began to tumble into cheers and clapping. “I’ll still be around,” Johnnie shouted. “Someone’s got to keep these Masters in line,” he jabbed.