ED KELLY: A LIFETIME OF SUPPORTING MOUNTED HUNTING WITH HOUNDS

Photos by Helen H. Houghton

By Lisa Cowan

After 38 years as a Master of Foxhounds, Edward Kelly has stepped down from his leadership role at Golden’s Bridge Hounds. The club can’t begin to offer enough thanks for what Ed has brought to our organization through his many years of service.

“He’s been a good foxhunter: He loves it, enjoys it – it’s in our blood,” said Gene Colley, MFH, Golden’s Bridge Hounds.

Most of the current members are familiar with Ed leading second flight, but he was known for being fearless at the front of first field.

“If you wanted to jump, Ed was the guy to follow,” said Adam Feureisen, a Golden’s Bridge Hounds whipper-in who grew up in the hunt. Adam recalled a legendary morning behind Ed.

“We started at Windswept, and we ran probably two hours straight in the pouring rain,” Adam said. “The day kept going on, and we kept losing more and more people.”

Adam was 13 years old and riding his little white Appaloosa, Nixon.

“I don’t know what happened, but the next thing you know, it was me and Ed and we ended up going on for probably another hour and half or two hours – just the two of us,” he said.

Leading a flight requires skill and dedication to follow the hounds. “You want to give people an exhilarating day, but you also need to be knowledgeable of the sport and hunting,” said David Feureisen, MFH, Golden’s Bridge Hounds.

“Ed has always had an uncanny knowledge of every inch of Golden’s Bridge Hounds’ hunt country,” David said. “He was always in the right place with the hounds and was a wonderful Field Master.”

Ed learned to ride in his 30s when he took a few lessons from Cecil Broad, former huntsman at Golden’s Bridge Hounds. Cecil promptly took Ed along on his first hunt in 1970. He was hooked. Ed joined the hunt in 1971 and received his colors in 1974.

“Sport – that’s what it’s all about,” Ed said. “There’s got to be a little anxiety, or else you take all the fun out of it!”