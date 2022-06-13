HONORING THREE HUNTSMAN: THE 2022 HUNTSMAN’S ROOM INDUCTION

Photos and video by EQ Media.

By Carrie Wirth

The Museum of Hounds and Hunting in the Westmoreland Davis mansion at Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia, houses important and valuable artifacts of mounted hunting with hounds. Founded in 1985, the museum provides preservation and display of the sport’s rich history, develops educational exhibits, and promotes public understanding of mounted hunting with hounds and land conservation.

In 1997, the museum dedicated a room to honor huntsmen for their contributions to the sport. The Huntsmen’s Room honors legendary huntsmen from North America’s earliest days of the sport to the present. During a reception held May 28, 2022, John J. “Jake” Carle, ex MFH, David E. Wendler, ex MFH, and Tommy Lee Jones were inducted into The Huntsman’s Room.

Robert Ferrer Jr., MFH, Caroline Hunt, and second vice president of the Virginia Foxhound Club, gave the opening remarks at the event, including a description of the multilayered role of the huntsman.