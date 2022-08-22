August Hunting Quiz

Questions

The name given to a fox’s tail The word used when counting hunting hounds. When hounds in chase stop for want of scent. The name of the fox’s head When a fox comes out and heads back on its line again When hounds are giving voice or barking for no reason How many buttons are on a professional Huntsman’s coat? How many buttons are on a Master of Foxhound’s coat? The name given to a fox’s paw What do you call a hound’s tail?

Answers 1. Brush 2. Couple 3. Check 4. Mask 5. Tally ho back 6. Babbling 7. Five 8. Four 9. Pad 10. Stern

You can find this and more in our Introduction to Foxhunting which is available for download here.