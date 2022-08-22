Happenings at the Office

Photo by Dave Traxler

Welcome to the autumn season which means cool, crispy, early mornings filled with the sound of the hounds in the countryside!

A busy time at the office getting ready to print the annual hunt roster and directories. Be on the lookout for those in your mailbox within the next month.

The office hosted the monthly Bizz Buzz on August 9th for the local businesses. The well-attended evening was a great opportunity to network, meet our neighbors, but more importantly to educate people on who we are and what we do; both for our membership and for our community. Visitors had the opportunity to visit our historical building, and we heard stories from local families who grew up knowing this building as a family dwelling.

We will hold a Securis electronics recycling event at the HQ on Saturday, August 27th from 10 am to 2 pm. The Middleburg Sustainability Committee has partnered with the MFHA to bring the first ever electronic recycling event to Middleburg!

The successful days we had hosting the DMV Connect this summer have prompted us to host the DMV at the HQ on September 8th. Please keep an eye on our social network sites for updates and DMV Connect appointment links.

We always welcome photos and stories to share. Please email them to office@mfha.com.

Wishing everyone a happy, safe season ahead! Please take time of year to check up on your MFHA membership renewal date and contact the office if you have any questions.