Central District Qualifier Winners

District: Central

District Qualifier Chairman: Kate Rigg

Contact Phone Number: 614-562-0891

Date: 10/15/2022

Judges: Andrew Barclay and Tiffany Teeter

Best Turned Out – Senior:

Rider: Meg Guilot, MFH

Owner: Meg Guilot

Horse: Sam

Breed/Age/Color: Paint/19/Chestnut

Hunt Affiliation: Sewickley

Best Turned Out – Junior:

Rider: Anna Sterling

Owner: Milkman Stables Carroll Bowman

Horse: Gotta Question

Breed/Age/Color: Quarter horse/8/Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt

Best Junior – Hunter Division:

N/A

Best Junior – Hilltopper Division:

Rider: Anna Sterling

Owner: Milkman Stables Carroll Bowman

Horse: Gotta Question

Breed/Age/Color: Quarter horse/8/Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt

Performance Phases: The following six horses in each of the two divisions (Adult/Junior Hunter & Adult/Junior Hilltopper) have earned the title MFHA Field Hunter. The first two in each division have qualified to go to the MFHA Field Hunter Championship Finals to be held Saturday, May 27, 2022, during the Virginia Hound Show weekend.

Adult/Junior Hunter:

First Place:

Rider: Grace Robertson

Owner: Grace Robertson

Horse: Indy Afternoon

Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/13/Dark Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt

Second Place:

Rider: Kellyn Burtka

Owner: Kellyn Burtka

Horse: Harmony for Holls

Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/10/Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Waterloo

Third Place:

Rider: Susan Straub

Owner: Susan Straub

Horse: Atticus

Breed/Age/Color: Friesian Sport Horse/24/Black and White Pinto

Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt

Fourth Place:

Rider: Meg Guilot, MFH

Owner: Meg Guilot

Horse: Sam

Breed/Age/Color: Paint/19/Chestnut

Hunt Affiliation: Sewickley

Fifth Place:

Rider: Alissa Smith

Owner: Alissa Smith

Horse: Understated Elegance

Breed/Age/Color: Percheron x Oldenburg/6/Gray

Hunt Affiliation: Waterloo

Sixth Place:

Rider: Melissa Will

Owner: Melissa Will

Horse: Joy

Breed/Age/Color: Belgian x thoroughbred/19/Palomino

Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt

Adult/Junior Hilltopper:

First Place:

Rider: Anna Sterling

Owner: Milkman Stables Carroll Bowman

Horse: Gotta Question

Breed/Age/Color: Quarter horse/8/Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt

Second Place:

Rider: Cari Miller

Owner: Cari Miller

Horse: Willow

Breed/Age/Color: Quarter horse x Shire/15/Light Grey

Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt

Third Place:

Rider: Amy Miller

Owner: Amy Miller

Horse: Chamberlain

Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/15/Dark Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Miami Valley

Fourth Place:

Rider: Robyn Fillman

Owner: Robyn Fillman

Horse: Rosemont Little Irishman

Breed/Age/Color: Connemara/15/Gray

Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt

Fifth Place:

Rider: Stephanie Ferris Jones

Owner: Stephanie Ferris Jones

Horse: Scenic Black Blaze

Breed/Age/Color: Paint/19/Black

Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt

Sixth Place:

Rider: Ellie DelTurco

Owner: Ellis DelTurco

Horse: Huckleberry Friend

Breed/Age/Color: Dutch Harness x Clydesdale/5/Black

Hunt Affiliation: Sewickley