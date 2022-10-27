Central District Qualifier Winners

District: Central
District Qualifier Chairman: Kate Rigg
Contact Phone Number: 614-562-0891
Date: 10/15/2022
Judges: Andrew Barclay and Tiffany Teeter
Best Turned Out – Senior:
Rider: Meg Guilot, MFH
Owner: Meg Guilot
Horse: Sam
Breed/Age/Color: Paint/19/Chestnut
Hunt Affiliation: Sewickley
Best Turned Out – Junior:
Rider: Anna Sterling
Owner: Milkman Stables Carroll Bowman
Horse: Gotta Question
Breed/Age/Color: Quarter horse/8/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt
Best Junior – Hunter Division:
N/A
Best Junior – Hilltopper Division:
Rider: Anna Sterling
Owner: Milkman Stables Carroll Bowman
Horse: Gotta Question
Breed/Age/Color: Quarter horse/8/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt
Performance Phases: The following six horses in each of the two divisions (Adult/Junior Hunter & Adult/Junior Hilltopper) have earned the title MFHA Field Hunter. The first two in each division have qualified to go to the MFHA Field Hunter Championship Finals to be held Saturday, May 27, 2022, during the Virginia Hound Show weekend.
Adult/Junior Hunter:
First Place:
Rider: Grace Robertson
Owner: Grace Robertson
Horse: Indy Afternoon
Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/13/Dark Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt
Second Place:
Rider: Kellyn Burtka
Owner: Kellyn Burtka
Horse: Harmony for Holls
Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/10/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Waterloo
Third Place:
Rider: Susan Straub
Owner: Susan Straub
Horse: Atticus
Breed/Age/Color: Friesian Sport Horse/24/Black and White Pinto
Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt
Fourth Place:
Rider: Meg Guilot, MFH
Owner: Meg Guilot
Horse: Sam
Breed/Age/Color: Paint/19/Chestnut
Hunt Affiliation: Sewickley
Fifth Place:
Rider: Alissa Smith
Owner: Alissa Smith
Horse: Understated Elegance
Breed/Age/Color: Percheron x Oldenburg/6/Gray
Hunt Affiliation: Waterloo
Sixth Place:
Rider: Melissa Will
Owner: Melissa Will
Horse: Joy
Breed/Age/Color: Belgian x thoroughbred/19/Palomino
Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt
Adult/Junior Hilltopper:
First Place:
Rider: Anna Sterling
Owner: Milkman Stables Carroll Bowman
Horse: Gotta Question
Breed/Age/Color: Quarter horse/8/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt
Second Place:
Rider: Cari Miller
Owner: Cari Miller
Horse: Willow
Breed/Age/Color: Quarter horse x Shire/15/Light Grey
Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt
Third Place:
Rider: Amy Miller
Owner: Amy Miller
Horse: Chamberlain
Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/15/Dark Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Miami Valley
Fourth Place:
Rider: Robyn Fillman
Owner: Robyn Fillman
Horse: Rosemont Little Irishman
Breed/Age/Color: Connemara/15/Gray
Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt
Fifth Place:
Rider: Stephanie Ferris Jones
Owner: Stephanie Ferris Jones
Horse: Scenic Black Blaze
Breed/Age/Color: Paint/19/Black
Hunt Affiliation: Rocky Fork Headley Hunt
Sixth Place:
Rider: Ellie DelTurco
Owner: Ellis DelTurco
Horse: Huckleberry Friend
Breed/Age/Color: Dutch Harness x Clydesdale/5/Black
Hunt Affiliation: Sewickley