Midsouth District Qualifier Winners

District: MidSouth

Iroquois Hunt Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Boone Valley Farm, Lexington, KY

District Qualifier Chairman: Lilla Mason, MFH Iroquois Hunt

MidSouth MFHA District Rep

Judges: Charles Montgomery, MFH, Ryan Johnsey, MFH, Alison Volpentesta, Joyce Brinsfield, Ginny

Howard (BTO)

Best Turned Out – Junior

Rider/Owner: Cian Yorba

Horse: Corey

Breed/Age/Color: TB/Belgian/QH Mare – 7 YO – Dun

Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds & Keeneland PC



Best Turned Out – Adult

Rider/Owner: Morley P. Thompson Jr., MFH

Horse: Sweet William

Breed/Age/Color: Belgian/TB gelding – 17 YO – Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Camargo Hunt

Best Junior – Hunter Division:

Rider/Owner: Cian Yorba

Horse: Corey

Breed/Age/Color: TB/Belgian/QH Mare – 7 YO – Dun

Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds & Keeneland PC

Best Junior – Hilltopper Division:

Rider: Carly Freeman

Owner: Jill Wallace/Wallace Equestrian

Horse: Ace

Breed/Age/Color: Paint/QH Gelding – 17 YO

Hunt Affiliation: Mells Foxhounds & Cedar Knob PC

Performance Phases: The following six horses in each of the two divisions (Adult/Junior Hunter & Adult/Junior Hilltopper) have earned the title MFHA Field Hunter. The first two in each division have qualified to go to the MFHA Field Hunter Championship Finals to be held Saturday, May 27, 2022, during the Virginia Hound Show weekend.

Adult/Junior Hunter:

First Place:

Rider/Owner: Kristin Vanmeter

Horse: Hardesty

Breed/Age/Color: TB Gelding – 10 YO – Dark Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt

Second Place:

Rider/Owner: Anna Dunlap

Horse: Bang the Table

Breed/Age/Color: TB Gelding – 14 YO – Dark Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt

Third Place:

Rider/Owner: Gina Gans

Horse: Davey

Breed/Age/Color: TB Gelding – 10 YR – Chestnut

Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds

Fourth Place:

Rider/Owner: John Scott Durbin

Horse: Chant

Breed/Age/Color: TB Gelding – 13 YO – Dark Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt



Fifth Place:

Rider/Owner: Wells Pfister (junior)

Horse: Landy

Breed/Age/Color: Welsh Pony Gelding – 12 YO – Palomino

Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt



Sixth Place:

Rider/Owner: Cian Yorba (junior)

Horse: Corey

Breed/Age/Color: TB/Belgian/QH Mare – 7 YO – Dun

Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds & Keeneland PC

Adult/Junior Hilltopper:

First Place:

Rider/Owner: Cian Yorba (junior)

Horse: Corey

Breed/Age/Color: TB/Belgian/QH Mare – 7 YO – Dun

Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds & Keeneland PC

Second Place:

Rider/Owner: Katie Hurt

Horse: Oakley

Breed/Age/Color: Draft Cross Gelding – 8 YO – Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt



Third Place:

Rider/Owner: Hannah Gabbard

Horse: Dublin

Breed/Age/Color: Paint Pony Gelding – 23 YO

Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt



Fourth Place:

Rider: Carly Freeman

Horse: Ace

Breed/Age/Color: 17 yr old Paint/ QH gelding

Hunt Affiliation: Mells Foxhounds & Cedar Knob Pony Club

Jr. Hilltopper

*Best Jr. Hilltopper



Fifth Place:

Rider: Lillian Alfieri

Horse: Maya

Breed/Age/Color: 18 yr old TB mare

Hunt Affiliation: Mells Foxhounds & Cedar Knob Pony Club

Jr. Hilltopper

Sixth Place:

Rider/Owner: Maria Cellarosi-Yorba

Horse: Ginger

Breed/Age/Color: Irish Draft/Swedish WB Mare – 10 YO – Chestnut

Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds