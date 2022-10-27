masters-of-foxhounds-association-of-north-america

Midsouth District Qualifier Winners

by | Oct 27, 2022 | 2022 FHC Results | 0 comments

District: MidSouth 

Iroquois Hunt Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Boone Valley Farm, Lexington, KY 

District Qualifier Chairman: Lilla Mason, MFH Iroquois Hunt
MidSouth MFHA District Rep 
(859) 421-6987 lmason2342@gmail.com 

Judges: Charles Montgomery, MFH, Ryan Johnsey, MFH, Alison Volpentesta, Joyce Brinsfield, Ginny
Howard (BTO)

Best Turned Out – Junior 
Rider/Owner: Cian Yorba
Horse: Corey
Breed/Age/Color: TB/Belgian/QH Mare – 7 YO – Dun
Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds & Keeneland PC
 

Best Turned Out – Adult 

Rider/Owner: Morley P. Thompson Jr., MFH
Horse: Sweet William
Breed/Age/Color: Belgian/TB gelding – 17 YO – Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Camargo Hunt

Best Junior – Hunter Division:
Rider/Owner: Cian Yorba
Horse: Corey
Breed/Age/Color: TB/Belgian/QH Mare – 7 YO – Dun
Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds & Keeneland PC

Best Junior – Hilltopper Division:
Rider: Carly Freeman
Owner: Jill Wallace/Wallace Equestrian
Horse: Ace
Breed/Age/Color: Paint/QH Gelding – 17 YO
Hunt Affiliation: Mells Foxhounds & Cedar Knob PC

Performance Phases:  The following six horses in each of the two divisions (Adult/Junior Hunter & Adult/Junior Hilltopper) have earned the title MFHA Field Hunter. The first two in each division have qualified to go to the MFHA Field Hunter Championship Finals to be held Saturday, May 27, 2022, during the Virginia Hound Show weekend. 

Adult/Junior Hunter: 

First Place: 
Rider/Owner: Kristin Vanmeter
Horse: Hardesty
Breed/Age/Color: TB Gelding – 10 YO – Dark Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt

Second Place: 

Rider/Owner: Anna Dunlap
Horse: Bang the Table
Breed/Age/Color: TB Gelding – 14 YO – Dark Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt

Third Place: 
Rider/Owner: Gina Gans
Horse: Davey
Breed/Age/Color: TB Gelding – 10 YR – Chestnut
Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds

 Fourth Place: 
Rider/Owner: John Scott Durbin
Horse: Chant
Breed/Age/Color: TB Gelding – 13 YO – Dark Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt

 
Fifth Place: 
Rider/Owner: Wells Pfister (junior)
Horse: Landy
Breed/Age/Color: Welsh Pony Gelding – 12 YO – Palomino
Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt
 
Sixth Place: 
Rider/Owner: Cian Yorba (junior)
Horse: Corey
Breed/Age/Color: TB/Belgian/QH Mare – 7 YO – Dun
Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds & Keeneland PC

Adult/Junior Hilltopper: 

First Place: 
Rider/Owner: Cian Yorba (junior)
Horse: Corey
Breed/Age/Color: TB/Belgian/QH Mare – 7 YO – Dun
Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds & Keeneland PC

Second Place: 
Rider/Owner: Katie Hurt
Horse: Oakley
Breed/Age/Color: Draft Cross Gelding – 8 YO – Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt

 
Third Place: 
Rider/Owner: Hannah Gabbard
Horse: Dublin
Breed/Age/Color: Paint Pony Gelding – 23 YO
Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt

 
Fourth Place: 
Rider: Carly Freeman 
Horse: Ace 
Breed/Age/Color: 17 yr old Paint/ QH gelding 
Hunt Affiliation: Mells Foxhounds & Cedar Knob Pony Club 
Jr. Hilltopper  
*Best Jr. Hilltopper  

 
Fifth Place: 
Rider: Lillian Alfieri  
Horse: Maya 
Breed/Age/Color: 18 yr old TB mare 
Hunt Affiliation: Mells Foxhounds & Cedar Knob Pony Club 
Jr. Hilltopper  

Sixth Place: 
Rider/Owner: Maria Cellarosi-Yorba
Horse: Ginger
Breed/Age/Color: Irish Draft/Swedish WB Mare – 10 YO – Chestnut
Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds  

Leave a Reply