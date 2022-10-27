Midsouth District Qualifier Winners

District: MidSouth
Iroquois Hunt Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Boone Valley Farm, Lexington, KY
District Qualifier Chairman: Lilla Mason, MFH Iroquois Hunt
MidSouth MFHA District Rep
(859) 421-6987 lmason2342@gmail.com
Judges: Charles Montgomery, MFH, Ryan Johnsey, MFH, Alison Volpentesta, Joyce Brinsfield, Ginny
Howard (BTO)
Best Turned Out – Junior
Rider/Owner: Cian Yorba
Horse: Corey
Breed/Age/Color: TB/Belgian/QH Mare – 7 YO – Dun
Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds & Keeneland PC
Best Turned Out – Adult
Rider/Owner: Morley P. Thompson Jr., MFH
Horse: Sweet William
Breed/Age/Color: Belgian/TB gelding – 17 YO – Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Camargo Hunt
Best Junior – Hunter Division:
Rider/Owner: Cian Yorba
Horse: Corey
Breed/Age/Color: TB/Belgian/QH Mare – 7 YO – Dun
Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds & Keeneland PC
Best Junior – Hilltopper Division:
Rider: Carly Freeman
Owner: Jill Wallace/Wallace Equestrian
Horse: Ace
Breed/Age/Color: Paint/QH Gelding – 17 YO
Hunt Affiliation: Mells Foxhounds & Cedar Knob PC
Performance Phases: The following six horses in each of the two divisions (Adult/Junior Hunter & Adult/Junior Hilltopper) have earned the title MFHA Field Hunter. The first two in each division have qualified to go to the MFHA Field Hunter Championship Finals to be held Saturday, May 27, 2022, during the Virginia Hound Show weekend.
Adult/Junior Hunter:
First Place:
Rider/Owner: Kristin Vanmeter
Horse: Hardesty
Breed/Age/Color: TB Gelding – 10 YO – Dark Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt
Second Place:
Rider/Owner: Anna Dunlap
Horse: Bang the Table
Breed/Age/Color: TB Gelding – 14 YO – Dark Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt
Third Place:
Rider/Owner: Gina Gans
Horse: Davey
Breed/Age/Color: TB Gelding – 10 YR – Chestnut
Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds
Fourth Place:
Rider/Owner: John Scott Durbin
Horse: Chant
Breed/Age/Color: TB Gelding – 13 YO – Dark Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt
Fifth Place:
Rider/Owner: Wells Pfister (junior)
Horse: Landy
Breed/Age/Color: Welsh Pony Gelding – 12 YO – Palomino
Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt
Sixth Place:
Rider/Owner: Cian Yorba (junior)
Horse: Corey
Breed/Age/Color: TB/Belgian/QH Mare – 7 YO – Dun
Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds & Keeneland PC
Adult/Junior Hilltopper:
First Place:
Rider/Owner: Cian Yorba (junior)
Horse: Corey
Breed/Age/Color: TB/Belgian/QH Mare – 7 YO – Dun
Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds & Keeneland PC
Second Place:
Rider/Owner: Katie Hurt
Horse: Oakley
Breed/Age/Color: Draft Cross Gelding – 8 YO – Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt
Third Place:
Rider/Owner: Hannah Gabbard
Horse: Dublin
Breed/Age/Color: Paint Pony Gelding – 23 YO
Hunt Affiliation: Iroquois Hunt
Fourth Place:
Rider: Carly Freeman
Horse: Ace
Breed/Age/Color: 17 yr old Paint/ QH gelding
Hunt Affiliation: Mells Foxhounds & Cedar Knob Pony Club
Jr. Hilltopper
*Best Jr. Hilltopper
Fifth Place:
Rider: Lillian Alfieri
Horse: Maya
Breed/Age/Color: 18 yr old TB mare
Hunt Affiliation: Mells Foxhounds & Cedar Knob Pony Club
Jr. Hilltopper
Sixth Place:
Rider/Owner: Maria Cellarosi-Yorba
Horse: Ginger
Breed/Age/Color: Irish Draft/Swedish WB Mare – 10 YO – Chestnut
Hunt Affiliation: Long Run Woodford Hounds