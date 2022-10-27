October Hunting Quiz

Belle Meade Hunt Club PC Eric Bowles/Bowles Images

Questions

What is the name of a female fox called? How are hounds counted? What do you call a young fox or coyote? Where could a new member find published information on Foxhunting? The terms Scarlet or Pink are in reference to what? What do you call the attachment on a hunt whip? What is the term used to beware of something or need to avoid? What do you call a male hound that has sired puppies? What do you call a female hound that has had puppies? What is the term used to describe the area or kennel area where puppies are born?

Answers 1. Vixen 2. By two, by couples 3. Cub 4. MFHA publishes several booklets, one is Introduction to Foxhunting 5. A Red Hunt Coat 6. Lash 7. Ware 8. Stallion Hound 9. Brood Bitch 10. Whelping lodge or whelping kennel

You can find this and more in our Introduction to Foxhunting which is available for download here.