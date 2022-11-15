Virginia District Qualifier Winners

©Debby Thomas Photography
District: Virginia
Deep Run Hunt Club, Sunday, November 6, 2022, Manakin Sabot, Va.
District Qualifier Chairs: Ginny Perrin, MFH Co-Chair, 804-338-0126 c.
Marsh Davis, MFH Co-Chair
Judges:
Best Turned Out:
Rider/Owner: Sophia Goluses
Horse: Knight
Breed/Age/Color: Percheron Cross, black, 14 yr.
Hunt Affiliation: Deep Run Hunt
Adult/JunionHunter:
First Place:
Rider/Owner: Kasandra Wohlschlegel/Sophia Goluses
Horse: Divine Oath
Breed/Age/Color: TB., bay, 12 yr.
Hunt Affiliation: Deep Run Hunt
Second Place:
Rider/Owner: Adair Frayser
Horse: Super Nova
Breed/Age/Color: American Warmblood, bay, 16 yr.
Hunt Affiliation: Deep Run Hunt
Third Place:
Rider/Owner: Kip Holloway, MFH
Horse: Fincastle
Breed/Age/Color: Han/TB, bay, 12
Hunt Affiliation: Farmington Hunt
Fourth Place:
Rider/Owner: Annie Sikorski
Horse: Go Quick Go
Breed/Age/Color: TB, grey, 11 yr.
Hunt Affiliation: Bull Run Hunt
Fifth Place:
Rider/Owner: Elizabeth Stutts
Horse: Hampton Boy
Breed/Age/Color: Kentucky Mountain Saddle Horse/Han., chestnut, 11 yr.
Hunt Affiliation: Deep Run Hunt
Sixth Place:
Rider/Owner: Bethany Wood
Horse: Faline
Breed/Age/Color: Hanoverian, chestnut, 20 yr
Hunt Affiliation: Farmington Hunt
Adult/Junior Hilltopper
First Place:
Rider/Owner: Stuart Saunders
Horse: Sputnik
Breed/Age/Color: Russian Warmblood, black, 24 yr.
Hunt Affiliation: Caroline Hunt
Second Place:
Rider/Owner: Kallie Hainline
Horse: Dee
Breed/Age/Color: AQHA, buckskin, 20 yr.
Hunt Affiliation: Bedford Hunt
Third Place:
Rider/Owner: Megan Profitt
Horse: Soldier
Breed/Age/Color: 14.2 Paint pony, 21 yr.
Hunt Affiliation: Deep Run Hunt
Fourth Place:
Rider/Owner: Jane Whittemore
Horse: Dillon
Breed/Age/Color: QH Cross, chestnut, 18 yr.
Hunt Affiliation: Deep Run Hunt
Fifth Place:
Rider/Owner: Megan Winfield
Horse: Whisper of a Joker
Breed/Age/Color: QH, bay, 14 yr.
Hunt Affiliation: Deep Run Hunt
Sixth Place:
Rider/Owner: Courtenay Cohen
Horse: Always a Suspect
Breed/Age/Color: TB, grey, 8 yr.
Hunt Affiliation: Princess Anne Hunt