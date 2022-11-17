Maryland-Delaware District Qualifier Winners

District: MFHA Field Hunter Championship – Maryland -Delaware District Qualifier

Marlborough Hunt Club, Sunday, November 13, 2022, Upper Marlboro, MD 20773

District Qualifier Chair: Chair: Christine Clagett, MFH, Marlborough Hunt

Judges: Judges: Tommy Lee Jones from Cassanova and Loki van Roijen from The Plains

Best Turned Out:

Adult:

Rider/Owner: Christina Mulqueen

Horse: Darla

Breed/Age/Color: Holsteiner Thoroughbred

Hunt Affiliation: De La Brooke

Junior:

Rider/Owner: Penelope Baldwin

Horse: Maxmara

Breed/Age/Color: Oldenberg Welsh /12yr /Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Goshen

Top Junior Hunter:

Rider/Owner: Penelope Baldwin

Horse: Maxmara

Breed/Age/Color: Oldenberg Welsh /12yr /Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Goshen

Adult/Junior Hunter:

Rider/Owner: Addie Jabin

Horse: Newmarket Touchstone

Breed/Age/Color: Irish Sport Horse/8/Gray

Hunt Affiliation: Goshen

Second Place:

Rider/Owner: Kori Pickett

Horse: Pepino

Breed/Age/Color: Warmblood/8/Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Goshen

Third Place:

Rider/Owner: Filippa Boughton

Horse: West River Brew

Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/5/Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Marlborough Hunt Club

Fourth Place:

Rider/Owner: Barbara Horneffer/Peter Horneffer

Horse: Lucian

Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/4/Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Green Spring Valley Hounds

Fifth Place:

Rider/Owner: Brittany Metzger

Horse: William H

Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/7/Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Marlborough Hunt

Sixth Place:

Rider/Owner: Eden Kloetzli

Horse: Scramjet

Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/10/Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Wicomico

Adult/Junior Hilltopper

First Place:

Rider/Owner: Amanda Smith

Horse: Eli

Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/7/Gray

Hunt Affiliation: Wicomico

Second Place:

Rider/Owner: Robin Masino

Horse: Bandito

Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/15/Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Wicomico

Third Place:

Rider/Owner: Greg Busch

Horse: Connor

Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/18/Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Marlborough Hunt

Fourth Place:

Rider/Owner: Katherine Horneffer

Horse: JumpJive An Wail

Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/9/Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Green Spring Valley Hounds

Fifth Place:

Rider/Owner: Kate Sepulveda

Horse: East Coker

Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/21/Gray

Hunt Affiliation: De La Brooke

Sixth Place:

Rider/Owner: Kim von Paris /Christy Clagett

Horse: As Tears Go By

Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/6/Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Marlborough Hunt