Maryland-Delaware District Qualifier Winners

District: MFHA Field Hunter Championship – Maryland -Delaware District Qualifier
Marlborough Hunt Club, Sunday, November 13, 2022, Upper Marlboro, MD 20773
District Qualifier Chair: Chair: Christine Clagett, MFH, Marlborough Hunt
Judges: Judges: Tommy Lee Jones from Cassanova and Loki van Roijen from The Plains
Best Turned Out:
Adult:
Rider/Owner: Christina Mulqueen
Horse: Darla
Breed/Age/Color: Holsteiner Thoroughbred
Hunt Affiliation: De La Brooke
Junior:
Rider/Owner: Penelope Baldwin
Horse: Maxmara
Breed/Age/Color: Oldenberg Welsh /12yr /Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Goshen
Top Junior Hunter:
Rider/Owner: Penelope Baldwin
Horse: Maxmara
Breed/Age/Color: Oldenberg Welsh /12yr /Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Goshen
Adult/Junior Hunter:
Rider/Owner: Addie Jabin
Horse: Newmarket Touchstone
Breed/Age/Color: Irish Sport Horse/8/Gray
Hunt Affiliation: Goshen
Second Place:
Rider/Owner: Kori Pickett
Horse: Pepino
Breed/Age/Color: Warmblood/8/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Goshen
Third Place:
Rider/Owner: Filippa Boughton
Horse: West River Brew
Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/5/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Marlborough Hunt Club
Fourth Place:
Rider/Owner: Barbara Horneffer/Peter Horneffer
Horse: Lucian
Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/4/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Green Spring Valley Hounds
Fifth Place:
Rider/Owner: Brittany Metzger
Horse: William H
Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/7/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Marlborough Hunt
Sixth Place:
Rider/Owner: Eden Kloetzli
Horse: Scramjet
Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/10/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Wicomico
Adult/Junior Hilltopper
First Place:
Rider/Owner: Amanda Smith
Horse: Eli
Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/7/Gray
Hunt Affiliation: Wicomico
Second Place:
Rider/Owner: Robin Masino
Horse: Bandito
Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/15/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Wicomico
Third Place:
Rider/Owner: Greg Busch
Horse: Connor
Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/18/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Marlborough Hunt
Fourth Place:
Rider/Owner: Katherine Horneffer
Horse: JumpJive An Wail
Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/9/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Green Spring Valley Hounds
Fifth Place:
Rider/Owner: Kate Sepulveda
Horse: East Coker
Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/21/Gray
Hunt Affiliation: De La Brooke
Sixth Place:
Rider/Owner: Kim von Paris /Christy Clagett
Horse: As Tears Go By
Breed/Age/Color: Thoroughbred/6/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Marlborough Hunt