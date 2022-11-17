masters-of-foxhounds-association-of-north-america

Maryland-Delaware District Qualifier Winners

District: MFHA Field Hunter Championship – Maryland -Delaware District Qualifier 

Marlborough Hunt Club, Sunday, November 13, 2022, Upper Marlboro, MD 20773 

District Qualifier Chair: Chair: Christine Clagett, MFH, Marlborough Hunt  
Judges: Judges: Tommy Lee Jones from Cassanova and Loki van Roijen from The Plains

Best Turned Out:   

Adult: 
Rider/Owner: Christina Mulqueen 
Horse: Darla 
Breed/Age/Color: Holsteiner Thoroughbred
Hunt Affiliation: De La Brooke 

Junior

Rider/Owner: Penelope Baldwin 
Horse: Maxmara 
Breed/Age/Color:  Oldenberg Welsh /12yr /Bay 
Hunt Affiliation: Goshen 

Top Junior Hunter: 

Rider/Owner: Penelope Baldwin 
Horse: Maxmara 
Breed/Age/Color:  Oldenberg Welsh /12yr /Bay 
Hunt Affiliation: Goshen 

Adult/Junior Hunter: 

Rider/Owner: Addie Jabin 
Horse: Newmarket Touchstone 
Breed/Age/Color:  Irish Sport Horse/8/Gray
Hunt Affiliation: Goshen 

Second Place: 

Rider/Owner: Kori Pickett 
Horse: Pepino 
Breed/Age/Color:  Warmblood/8/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Goshen 

Third Place: 

Rider/Owner: Filippa Boughton 
Horse: West River Brew 
Breed/Age/Color:  Thoroughbred/5/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Marlborough Hunt Club

Fourth Place: 

Rider/Owner: Barbara Horneffer/Peter Horneffer
Horse: Lucian 
Breed/Age/Color:  Thoroughbred/4/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Green Spring Valley Hounds 

Fifth Place: 

Rider/Owner: Brittany Metzger 
Horse: William H 
Breed/Age/Color:  Thoroughbred/7/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Marlborough Hunt 

Sixth Place: 

Rider/Owner: Eden Kloetzli 
Horse: Scramjet 
Breed/Age/Color:  Thoroughbred/10/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Wicomico 

Adult/Junior Hilltopper 
First Place: 

Rider/Owner: Amanda Smith 
Horse: Eli 
Breed/Age/Color:   Thoroughbred/7/Gray
Hunt Affiliation: Wicomico 

Second Place: 

Rider/Owner: Robin Masino 
Horse: Bandito 
Breed/Age/Color:  Thoroughbred/15/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Wicomico 

Third Place: 

Rider/Owner: Greg Busch 
Horse: Connor 
Breed/Age/Color:  Thoroughbred/18/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Marlborough Hunt 

Fourth Place: 

Rider/Owner: Katherine Horneffer 
Horse: JumpJive An Wail 
Breed/Age/Color:  Thoroughbred/9/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Green Spring Valley Hounds 

Fifth Place: 

Rider/Owner: Kate Sepulveda 
Horse: East Coker 
Breed/Age/Color:  Thoroughbred/21/Gray
Hunt Affiliation: De La Brooke 

Sixth Place: 

Rider/Owner: Kim von Paris  /Christy Clagett
Horse: As Tears Go By 
Breed/Age/Color:  Thoroughbred/6/Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Marlborough Hunt 

