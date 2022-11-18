No. Virginia / West Virginia District Qualifier Winners

©Liz Caller and Gallery available to view here
District: Northern Virginia / West Virginia
Old Dominion Hounds in 13 November 2022, Warrenton VA.
District Qualifier Chairman: Dawn Colgan, MFH
Judges: E. Sue Bopp, Snowden Clarke, Joy Crompton, Juliet Graham, Linda Reynolds, Kathy Taylor
Best Turned Out:
Rider: Katie MacSwain
Owner: Katie MacSwain
Horse: London By Night
Breed/Age/Color: Dk Brown
Hunt Affiliation: Middleburg Hunt
Best Junior – Hunter Division: N/A – No juniors participated.
Best Junior – Hilltopper Division: N/A – No juniors participated.
Performance Phases: The following six horses in each of the two divisions (Adult/Junior Hunter & Adult/Junior Hilltopper) have earned the title MFHA Field Hunter. The first two in each division have qualified to go to the MFHA Field Hunter Championship Finals to be held Saturday, May 27, 2022, during the Virginia Hound Show weekend.
Adult/Junior Hunter:
First Place:
Rider: Barbara DuPree
Owner: Barbara DuPree
Horse: Warlock
Breed/Age/Color: Hanoverian /15/Chestnut
Hunt Affiliation: Warrenton Hunt
Second Place:
Rider: Dr. Rae Stone
Owner: Dr. Rae Stone
Horse: Lancelot
Breed/Age/Color: Grey
Hunt Affiliation: Orange County Hounds
Third Place:
Rider: Denya Dee Leake
Owner: Denya Dee Leake
Horse: Chatterbox
Breed/Age/Color: TB/Chestnut
Hunt Affiliation: Blue Ridge Hunt
Fourth Place:
Rider: Beth Woodson
Owner: Beth Woodson
Horse: Finley
Breed/Age/Color: Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Warrenton Hunt
Fifth Place:
Rider: Devon Zebrovious
Owner: Bridon Irish Draughts
Horse: Mapleleaf Celeste
Breed/Age/Color: Irish Draught/Dk Brown
Hunt Affiliation: Piedmont Fox Hounds
Sixth Place:
Rider: Liz Mras
Owner: Liz Mras
Horse: Booster Gold
Breed/Age/Color: Dark Brown
Hunt Affiliation: Loudoun/Loudoun Fairfax Hunt
Adult/Junior Hilltopper:
First Place:
Rider: Beth Dombrowsky
Owner: Beth Dombrowsky
Horse: Privateer’s Buck
Breed/Age/Color:
Hunt Affiliation: Middleburg Hunt
Second Place:
Rider: Kathryn Dendinger
Owner: Rita Kaseman
Horse: Temple Tantrum
Breed/Age/Color: Dark Brown
Hunt Affiliation: Loudoun/Loudoun Fairfax Hunt
Third Place:
Rider: Annie Sikorski
Owner: Annie Sikorski
Horse: Stellar Affair
Breed/Age/Color: Bay
Hunt Affiliation: Old Dominion Hounds
Fourth Place:
Rider: Elizabeth Roper
Owner: Nina McKee
Horse: Charlie Horse
Breed/Age/Color: Irish Sport Horse/Grey
Hunt Affiliation: Thornton Hill Hounds
Fifth Place:
Rider: Rita Kaseman
Owner: Rita Kaseman
Horse: Fields of Henley
Breed/Age/Color:
Hunt Affiliation: Loudoun/Loudoun Fairfax Hunt
Sixth Place:
Rider: Holly Rachel Smith
Owner: Holly Rachel Smith
Horse: Landgates Song of Sixpence
Breed/Age/Color: Connemara/19/Grey
Hunt Affiliation: Middleburg Hunt