No. Virginia / West Virginia District Qualifier Winners

Nov 18, 2022

District: Northern Virginia / West Virginia  

Old Dominion Hounds in 13 November 2022, Warrenton VA. 

District Qualifier Chairman:  Dawn Colgan, MFH 

 Judges: E. Sue Bopp, Snowden Clarke, Joy Crompton, Juliet Graham, Linda Reynolds, Kathy Taylor 

Best Turned Out:  

Rider: Katie MacSwain 
Owner: Katie MacSwain 
Horse: London By Night 
Breed/Age/Color: Dk Brown 
Hunt Affiliation: Middleburg Hunt 

 Best Junior – Hunter Division:  N/A – No juniors participated. 

Best Junior – Hilltopper Division: N/A – No juniors participated. 

 Performance Phases: The following six horses in each of the two divisions (Adult/Junior Hunter & Adult/Junior Hilltopper) have earned the title MFHA Field Hunter. The first two in each division have qualified to go to the MFHA Field Hunter Championship Finals to be held Saturday, May 27, 2022, during the Virginia Hound Show weekend.  

 Adult/Junior Hunter:  

First Place:  
Rider: Barbara DuPree 
Owner: Barbara DuPree 
Horse: Warlock 
Breed/Age/Color: Hanoverian /15/Chestnut 
Hunt Affiliation: Warrenton Hunt 

Second Place:  
Rider: Dr. Rae Stone 
Owner: Dr. Rae Stone 
Horse: Lancelot 
Breed/Age/Color: Grey 
Hunt Affiliation: Orange County Hounds 

Third Place:  
Rider: Denya Dee Leake 
Owner: Denya Dee Leake 
Horse: Chatterbox 
Breed/Age/Color: TB/Chestnut 
Hunt Affiliation: Blue Ridge Hunt 

Fourth Place:  
Rider: Beth Woodson 
Owner: Beth Woodson 
Horse: Finley 
Breed/Age/Color: Bay 
Hunt Affiliation: Warrenton Hunt 

Fifth Place:  
Rider: Devon Zebrovious 
Owner: Bridon Irish Draughts 
Horse: Mapleleaf Celeste 
Breed/Age/Color: Irish Draught/Dk Brown 
Hunt Affiliation: Piedmont Fox Hounds 

Sixth Place:  
Rider: Liz Mras 
Owner: Liz Mras 
Horse: Booster Gold 
Breed/Age/Color: Dark Brown 
Hunt Affiliation: Loudoun/Loudoun Fairfax Hunt 

 Adult/Junior Hilltopper:  

First Place:  
Rider: Beth Dombrowsky 
Owner: Beth Dombrowsky 
Horse: Privateer’s Buck 
Breed/Age/Color:  
Hunt Affiliation: Middleburg Hunt 

Second Place:  
Rider: Kathryn Dendinger 
Owner: Rita Kaseman 
Horse: Temple Tantrum 
Breed/Age/Color: Dark Brown 
Hunt Affiliation: Loudoun/Loudoun Fairfax Hunt 

Third Place:  
Rider: Annie Sikorski 
Owner: Annie Sikorski 
Horse: Stellar Affair 
Breed/Age/Color: Bay 
Hunt Affiliation: Old Dominion Hounds 

Fourth Place:  
Rider: Elizabeth Roper 
Owner: Nina McKee 
Horse: Charlie Horse 
Breed/Age/Color: Irish Sport Horse/Grey 
Hunt Affiliation: Thornton Hill Hounds 

Fifth Place:  
Rider: Rita Kaseman 
Owner: Rita Kaseman 
Horse: Fields of Henley 
Breed/Age/Color:  
Hunt Affiliation: Loudoun/Loudoun Fairfax Hunt 

Sixth Place
Rider: Holly Rachel Smith 
Owner: Holly Rachel Smith 
Horse: Landgates Song of Sixpence 
Breed/Age/Color: Connemara/19/Grey 
Hunt Affiliation: Middleburg Hunt 

