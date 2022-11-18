No. Virginia / West Virginia District Qualifier Winners

©Liz Caller and Gallery available to view here

District: Northern Virginia / West Virginia

Old Dominion Hounds in 13 November 2022, Warrenton VA.

District Qualifier Chairman: Dawn Colgan, MFH

Judges: E. Sue Bopp, Snowden Clarke, Joy Crompton, Juliet Graham, Linda Reynolds, Kathy Taylor

Best Turned Out:

Rider: Katie MacSwain

Owner: Katie MacSwain

Horse: London By Night

Breed/Age/Color: Dk Brown

Hunt Affiliation: Middleburg Hunt

Best Junior – Hunter Division: N/A – No juniors participated.

Best Junior – Hilltopper Division: N/A – No juniors participated.

Performance Phases: The following six horses in each of the two divisions (Adult/Junior Hunter & Adult/Junior Hilltopper) have earned the title MFHA Field Hunter. The first two in each division have qualified to go to the MFHA Field Hunter Championship Finals to be held Saturday, May 27, 2022, during the Virginia Hound Show weekend.

Adult/Junior Hunter:

First Place:

Rider: Barbara DuPree

Owner: Barbara DuPree

Horse: Warlock

Breed/Age/Color: Hanoverian /15/Chestnut

Hunt Affiliation: Warrenton Hunt

Second Place:

Rider: Dr. Rae Stone

Owner: Dr. Rae Stone

Horse: Lancelot

Breed/Age/Color: Grey

Hunt Affiliation: Orange County Hounds

Third Place:

Rider: Denya Dee Leake

Owner: Denya Dee Leake

Horse: Chatterbox

Breed/Age/Color: TB/Chestnut

Hunt Affiliation: Blue Ridge Hunt

Fourth Place:

Rider: Beth Woodson

Owner: Beth Woodson

Horse: Finley

Breed/Age/Color: Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Warrenton Hunt

Fifth Place:

Rider: Devon Zebrovious

Owner: Bridon Irish Draughts

Horse: Mapleleaf Celeste

Breed/Age/Color: Irish Draught/Dk Brown

Hunt Affiliation: Piedmont Fox Hounds

Sixth Place:

Rider: Liz Mras

Owner: Liz Mras

Horse: Booster Gold

Breed/Age/Color: Dark Brown

Hunt Affiliation: Loudoun/Loudoun Fairfax Hunt

Adult/Junior Hilltopper:

First Place:

Rider: Beth Dombrowsky

Owner: Beth Dombrowsky

Horse: Privateer’s Buck

Breed/Age/Color:

Hunt Affiliation: Middleburg Hunt

Second Place:

Rider: Kathryn Dendinger

Owner: Rita Kaseman

Horse: Temple Tantrum

Breed/Age/Color: Dark Brown

Hunt Affiliation: Loudoun/Loudoun Fairfax Hunt

Third Place:

Rider: Annie Sikorski

Owner: Annie Sikorski

Horse: Stellar Affair

Breed/Age/Color: Bay

Hunt Affiliation: Old Dominion Hounds

Fourth Place:

Rider: Elizabeth Roper

Owner: Nina McKee

Horse: Charlie Horse

Breed/Age/Color: Irish Sport Horse/Grey

Hunt Affiliation: Thornton Hill Hounds

Fifth Place:

Rider: Rita Kaseman

Owner: Rita Kaseman

Horse: Fields of Henley

Breed/Age/Color:

Hunt Affiliation: Loudoun/Loudoun Fairfax Hunt

Sixth Place:

Rider: Holly Rachel Smith

Owner: Holly Rachel Smith

Horse: Landgates Song of Sixpence

Breed/Age/Color: Connemara/19/Grey

Hunt Affiliation: Middleburg Hunt