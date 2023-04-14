masters-of-foxhounds-association-of-north-america

Pennsylvania District Qualifier Winners

by | Apr 14, 2023 | 2023 FHC Results | 0 comments

 

 

Photos to come

Chair:  Missy Shaffer, missyshaffer41@gmail.com, Mr. Stewart’s Cheshire Foxhounds
Date/Place:  Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Laurel Hill Farm, 2300 Hilltop View Road, Coatesville, PA 19320

Pennsylvania Hunters:

First Place

Rider: Rebekah Robinson
Horse: Bram
Hunt Affiliation: Radnor

Second Place

Rider: Rachel Wilkoski
Horse: Hufflepuff
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire

Third Place

Rider: Anne Hambleton
Horse: Should Expect
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire

Fourth Place (First Place Appointments)

Rider: Erika Jo Beck
Horse: Krymsum Kruzier
Hunt Affiliation: Andrews Bridge

Fifth Place

Rider: Trisha Eckard
Horse: Bogart
Hunt Affiliation: Huntingdon Valley

Rider: Lydia Fisher
Horse: Runaway
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire

Rider: Anabel Barnett
Horse: Derawley Lady
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire

Rider: Erin Beach
Horse: Luke
Hunt Affiliation: Radnor

Rider: Richard Buchanan
Horse: Barry
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire

Pennsylvania Hilltoppers

First Place

Rider: Benjamin Barnett
Horse: Elric
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire

Second Place

Rider: John Wilkoski
Horse: Bert Without Ernie
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire

Third Place

Rider: Stacie Horst
Horse: Braganza
Hunt Affiliation: Beaufort

Fourth Place

Rider: Remy Winants
Horse: Gold Czar
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire

Fifth Place

Rider: Cyndi Brown
Horse: Sherrif
Hunt Affiliation: Beaufort

New York/New Jersey Hunters

First Place

Rider: Jazz Johnson
Horse: Hero
Hunt Affiliation: Essex

Second Place

Rider: Sarah Kirk
Horse: Bellavista Chancellor
Hunt Affiliation: Genesee Valley

Third Place

Rider: Alexandra Scaff
Horse: Illegal Use of Assets
Hunt Affiliation: Monmouth County

Fourth Place

Rider: Charlene Bennett
Horse: More Hearts Than Mine
Hunt Affiliation: Limestone Creek

New York/New Jersey Hilltoppers

First Place

Rider: Jen Donaldson
Horse: Zimarron
Hunt Affiliation: Monmouth County

Second Place

Rider: Kate Poole
Horse: Marchwood
Hunt Affiliation: Essex

Third Place

Rider: Lindsey Medio
Horse: Chasing Dragons
Hunt Affiliation: Monmouth County

Fourth Place

Rider: Douglas Raynor
Horse: Blue Ridge
Hunt Affiliation: Monmouth County

Leave a Reply