Pennsylvania District Qualifier Winners

Chair: Missy Shaffer, missyshaffer41@gmail.com, Mr. Stewart’s Cheshire Foxhounds
Date/Place: Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Laurel Hill Farm, 2300 Hilltop View Road, Coatesville, PA 19320
Pennsylvania Hunters:
First Place
Rider: Rebekah Robinson
Horse: Bram
Hunt Affiliation: Radnor
Second Place
Rider: Rachel Wilkoski
Horse: Hufflepuff
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire
Third Place
Rider: Anne Hambleton
Horse: Should Expect
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire
Fourth Place (First Place Appointments)
Rider: Erika Jo Beck
Horse: Krymsum Kruzier
Hunt Affiliation: Andrews Bridge
Fifth Place
Rider: Trisha Eckard
Horse: Bogart
Hunt Affiliation: Huntingdon Valley
Rider: Lydia Fisher
Horse: Runaway
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire
Rider: Anabel Barnett
Horse: Derawley Lady
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire
Rider: Erin Beach
Horse: Luke
Hunt Affiliation: Radnor
Rider: Richard Buchanan
Horse: Barry
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire
Pennsylvania Hilltoppers
First Place
Rider: Benjamin Barnett
Horse: Elric
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire
Second Place
Rider: John Wilkoski
Horse: Bert Without Ernie
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire
Third Place
Rider: Stacie Horst
Horse: Braganza
Hunt Affiliation: Beaufort
Fourth Place
Rider: Remy Winants
Horse: Gold Czar
Hunt Affiliation: Cheshire
Fifth Place
Rider: Cyndi Brown
Horse: Sherrif
Hunt Affiliation: Beaufort
New York/New Jersey Hunters
First Place
Rider: Jazz Johnson
Horse: Hero
Hunt Affiliation: Essex
Second Place
Rider: Sarah Kirk
Horse: Bellavista Chancellor
Hunt Affiliation: Genesee Valley
Third Place
Rider: Alexandra Scaff
Horse: Illegal Use of Assets
Hunt Affiliation: Monmouth County
Fourth Place
Rider: Charlene Bennett
Horse: More Hearts Than Mine
Hunt Affiliation: Limestone Creek
New York/New Jersey Hilltoppers
First Place
Rider: Jen Donaldson
Horse: Zimarron
Hunt Affiliation: Monmouth County
Second Place
Rider: Kate Poole
Horse: Marchwood
Hunt Affiliation: Essex
Third Place
Rider: Lindsey Medio
Horse: Chasing Dragons
Hunt Affiliation: Monmouth County
Fourth Place
Rider: Douglas Raynor
Horse: Blue Ridge
Hunt Affiliation: Monmouth County