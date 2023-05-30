MFHA Field Hunter Championship – 2023 Awards Results

Hero and Jazz Johnson, Grand Champion Hunter, Joanne Maisano Photo
MFHA Field Hunter Championship: 2023 Award Results
|AWARDS FOR THE 2023 MFHA FIELD HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
|Name of Mount / Owner
|Name of Rider
|Placing
|District Qualifier/Hunt Affiliation
|Hunter Division
|Hero-Owner/Rider
|Jazz Johnson
|Grand Champion
|New York-New Jersey/Essex
|Lancelot – Owner/Rider
|Dr. Rae Stone
|Reserve Grand Champion
|Northern Virginia-West Virginia/Orange County
|Bram-Virginia McNeil
|Rebekah Robinson
|3rd Place
|Pennsylvania/Radnor
|Super Nova-Owner/Rider
|Adair Frayser
|4th Place
|Virginia/Deep Run
|Bang the Table-Owner/Rider
|Anna Dunlap
|5th Place
|Midsouth/Iroquois
|Pepino-Owner/Rider
|Kori Pickett
|6th Place
|Maryland Delaware/Goshen
|Hilltop Division
|Princeton – Owner/Rider
|Cathy Gomez
|Grand Champion
|Carolinas /Goodwin Hounds
|Gotta Question-Carroll Bowman
|Anna Sterling
|Reserve Grand Champion
|Central/Rocky Fork Headley
|Marchwood-Owner/Rider
|Kate Poole
|3rd Place
|New York-New Jersey/Essex
|Zimarron-Owner/Rider
|Jennifer Donaldson
|4th Place
|New York-New Jersey/Monmouth County
|The Candy Man Can-Tess Fleischli
|Abri Fleischli
|5th Place
|Great Plains/Bridlespur Hunt
|Privateer’s Buck-Owner/Rider
|Beth Dombrowsky
|6th Place
|Northern Virginia-West Virginia/Middleburg
|Best Turned Out
|Privateer’s Buck-Owner/Rider
|Beth Dombrowsky
|Adult Champion
|Northern Virginia-West Virginia/Middleburg
|Princeton – Owner/Rider
|Cathy Gomez
|Adult Reserve Champion
|Carolinas /Goodwin Hounds
|Gotta Question-Carroll Bowman
|Anna Sterling
|Junior Champion
|Central/Rocky Fork Headley
|Junior Champion
|Gotta Question-Carroll Bowman
|Anna Sterling
|Grand Champion
|Northern Virginia-West Virginia/Middleburg
|Great Plains/Bridlespur Hunt
|The Candy Man Can-Tess Fleischli
|Abri Fleischli
|Reserve Grand Champion
|Great Plains/Bridlespur Hunt
Photos (click for larger)