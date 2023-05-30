masters-of-foxhounds-association-of-north-america

MFHA Field Hunter Championship – 2023 Awards Results

Hero and Jazz Johnson, Grand Champion Hunter

Hero and Jazz Johnson, Grand Champion Hunter, Joanne Maisano Photo

 

MFHA Field Hunter Championship: 2023 Award Results

AWARDS FOR THE 2023 MFHA FIELD HUNTER CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
Name of Mount / Owner Name of Rider Placing District Qualifier/Hunt Affiliation 
Hunter Division
Hero-Owner/Rider Jazz Johnson Grand Champion New York-New Jersey/Essex
Lancelot – Owner/Rider Dr. Rae Stone Reserve Grand Champion Northern Virginia-West Virginia/Orange County
Bram-Virginia McNeil Rebekah Robinson 3rd Place Pennsylvania/Radnor
Super Nova-Owner/Rider Adair Frayser 4th Place Virginia/Deep Run
Bang the Table-Owner/Rider Anna Dunlap 5th Place Midsouth/Iroquois
Pepino-Owner/Rider Kori Pickett 6th Place Maryland Delaware/Goshen
Hilltop Division
Princeton – Owner/Rider Cathy Gomez Grand Champion Carolinas /Goodwin Hounds
Gotta Question-Carroll Bowman Anna Sterling Reserve Grand Champion Central/Rocky Fork Headley
Marchwood-Owner/Rider Kate Poole 3rd Place New York-New Jersey/Essex
Zimarron-Owner/Rider Jennifer Donaldson 4th Place New York-New Jersey/Monmouth County
The Candy Man Can-Tess Fleischli Abri Fleischli 5th Place Great Plains/Bridlespur Hunt
Privateer’s Buck-Owner/Rider Beth Dombrowsky 6th Place Northern Virginia-West Virginia/Middleburg
Best Turned Out
Privateer’s Buck-Owner/Rider Beth Dombrowsky Adult Champion Northern Virginia-West Virginia/Middleburg
Princeton – Owner/Rider Cathy Gomez Adult Reserve Champion Carolinas /Goodwin Hounds
Gotta Question-Carroll Bowman Anna Sterling Junior Champion Central/Rocky Fork Headley
Junior Champion
Gotta Question-Carroll Bowman Anna Sterling Grand Champion Northern Virginia-West Virginia/Middleburg Great Plains/Bridlespur Hunt
The Candy Man Can-Tess Fleischli Abri Fleischli Reserve Grand Champion Great Plains/Bridlespur Hunt

Photos (click for larger)

Lancelot and Rae Stone, Reserve Grand Champion Hunter

Joanne Maisano Photo

Zimarron and Jennifer Donaldson, 4th place Hunter on course

Joanne Maisano Photo

Gotta Question and Anna Sterling, Reserve Grand Champion Hilltopper & Best Junior

Joanne Maisano Photo

Marchwood and Kate Poole, 3rd place Hilltopper completing their Individual Test

Joanne Maisano Photo

Hufflepuff and Rachel Wilkoski, on course in the Hunters

Joanne Maisano Photo

Princeton and Cathy Gomez, Grand Champion Hilltopper Division

Joanne Maisano Photo

