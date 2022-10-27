Field Hunter Championship District Qualifier Results

The MFHA Field Hunter Championship regional field hunter competitions will be held in each of the fifteen MFHA districts across the United States and Canada.

The two (2) divisions of each Qualifier will be Adult/Junior Hunter (jumping) and Adult/Junior Hilltopper (non-jumping). The top six horses in each division of these Qualifiers will earn the title of MFHA Field Hunter. The top two (2) horses in each division from each District Qualifier will be invited to compete in the finals scheduled for May 27, 2023, during the festivities at the Virginia Foxhounds Show. From this group of competitors, the MFHA Field Hunter Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion for each division will be chosen.