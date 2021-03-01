masters-of-foxhounds-association-of-north-america

Mounted hunting with hounds has existed in America since colonial days. The development of the sport kept pace with the progress of the United States as it extended its influence across the Appalachians to the West Coast. Hounds of various types were brought from Europe by the early settlers. By 1900, the American Foxhound was the product of breeding their descendants with hounds that continued to be imported, mainly from England, Ireland and France.

The earliest record of the importation of hounds to this country was June 30, 1650, when Robert Brooke arrived in Maryland with his family, 28 servants and his hounds. By the early 1700s, mounted hunting with hounds mushroomed in Maryland and Virginia. In addition, hounds were used for other forms of hunting.

George Washington was an avid foxhunter. His diaries make it evident that in adulthood, mounted hunting with hounds was his favorite sport and he often hunted with his good friend Lord Fairfax. Both Washington and Thomas Jefferson had packs of foxhounds. There were several packs of hounds in the Washington D.C. area and on one occasion, while Congress was in session, hounds ran near the capital. It is said that many Congress members ran outside to watch hounds, and some jumped on their horses and joined the chase.

The earliest established foxhound club was the Montreal Hunt in Canada in 1826. In the United States, the Piedmont Foxhounds were established in Virginia in 1840. Both packs continue successfully to this day.