The Masters of Foxhounds Association of North America (MFHA) is the governing body of organized mounted hunting with hounds in the United States and Canada. The organization recognizes 128 member hunts.
To promote, preserve, and protect the sport of mounted hunting with hounds.
We welcome a diverse and growing membership of foxhunters and supporters of all ages while fostering relationships and partnerships with likeminded organizations and the community.
Emphasis is placed on animal health and habitat conservation for the betterment of the sport. We achieve our mission through a tradition of high standards and education to empower its members.
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Who can hear the cheer of the huntsman, added to the cry of the hounds and the blowing of the horn, without being inspired?”
In 2000, the MFHA Foundation was established as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization with a mission to help preserve the sport of fox hunting for future generations.
Founded in 1938, the Hunt Staff Benefit & Development Foundation (HSBF) provides monetary assistance to hunt staff professionals and their families in financial need.
Mounted hunting with hounds has existed in America since colonial days. The development of the sport kept pace with the progress of the United States as it extended its influence across the Appalachians to the West Coast. Hounds of various types were brought from Europe by the early settlers. By 1900, the American Foxhound was the product of breeding their descendants with hounds that continued to be imported, mainly from England, Ireland and France.
The earliest record of the importation of hounds to this country was June 30, 1650, when Robert Brooke arrived in Maryland with his family, 28 servants and his hounds. By the early 1700s, mounted hunting with hounds mushroomed in Maryland and Virginia. In addition, hounds were used for other forms of hunting.