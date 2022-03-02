The 2022 MFHA Performance Trials Grand Championships event is the culmination of nine regional trials held in North America. With the top-ten hounds from each qualifier forming the ultimate “super pack,” riders and spectators will witness them compete for Best Hound in North America. The MFHA Performance Trials Grand Championships is hosted on the East Coast’s premier bird-dog field trial grounds.

The sand footing is excellent. There are no jumps, but many sand roads and fire lanes, making it easy for riders and truck followers to stay up with the action. There will be multiple fields, from first-flight to hilltopper. The hillsides of open pines provide an ideal vantage point for all to view the hounds at work.

All mounted hunters are welcome, whether or not your hunt enters hounds.

Numbers in the fields will be limited!