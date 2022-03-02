2022 MFHA PERFORMANCE TRIALS GRAND CHAMPIONSHIPs
The 2022 MFHA Performance Trials Grand Championships event is the culmination of nine regional trials held in North America. With the top-ten hounds from each qualifier forming the ultimate “super pack,” riders and spectators will witness them compete for Best Hound in North America. The MFHA Performance Trials Grand Championships is hosted on the East Coast’s premier bird-dog field trial grounds.
The sand footing is excellent. There are no jumps, but many sand roads and fire lanes, making it easy for riders and truck followers to stay up with the action. There will be multiple fields, from first-flight to hilltopper. The hillsides of open pines provide an ideal vantage point for all to view the hounds at work.
All mounted hunters are welcome, whether or not your hunt enters hounds.
Numbers in the fields will be limited!
Fill out the registration form below and submit payment by March 15.
Print form and waiver and send with check made payable to Sedgefield Hunt. Mail check and forms to: Jan Sorrells, 11536 NC 150, Reidsville, North Carolina 27320
CONTACTS
Jan Sorrells, MFH, Sedgefield Hunt: jsfoxhunter@gmail.com. 11536 NC 150, Reidsville, North Carolina 27320. 336-342-3900.
Fred Berry, MFH, Sedgefield Hunt: fberry@greensborolaw.com. 336-339-0322.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
4 p.m. Hound Numbering Party
5 p.m. Judges’ Meeting
6 p.m. Cocktails at the Clubhouse
7:30 p.m. Dinner and Calcutta
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
8 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Formal Hunt
12 p.m. Breakfast at the Clubhouse
6 p.m. Cocktails at the Clubhouse
7:30 p.m. Dinner Party, First Day Awards & Whip-Cracking Contest
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
8 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Ratcatcher Hunt
12 p.m. Breakfast at the Clubhouse
After Breakfast Hound Show & Grand Championship Awards
*Please Note: While the social events are in the vicinity of the Clubhouse, due to COVID safety, all social events and meals will be held outdoors under spacious tents.
*If the weather is warm, jackets will be waived both days.
ACCOMODATIONS
(Aberdeen approx. 10 miles, Southern Pines 15 miles, Raeford 24 miles, Cheraw, South Carolina 32 miles)
STABLING IN THE AREA
Stabling on the grounds. Stalls are small: $25 per night. Shavings $10 each delivered to stall (must be prepaid in advance). Outside individual corrals: $30 per night. Large multi-horse pens $100 per night. RV;s $20 per night, no hookups; $40 per night with hookups (very limited).
Foxtrack Farm: 625 Valley View Road, Southern Pines, North Carolina. Mel Wyatt, owner. 910-315-6359
Big Sky Farm: 90 Tremont Place, Southern Pines, North Carolina. Kelly Valdes, manager. 910-603-2449. Cell: 910-692-4164. fkvaldes@gmail.com.
Silverleaf Farm: 1480 Carolina Horse Farm Road, Raeford, North Carolina. 13×13 stalls. Bailey Whitfield. 912-760-9694. silverleaffarmnc@gmail.com. Five minutes to Comfort Inn, Raeford.
Longleaf Lodge: 131 Little Road, Hoffman, NC. Turnout available. Beth Bockoven. 910-696-0239. beth@longleaflodge.com.
Bill Fodd: 169 Will Yates, Hoffman, North Carolina. 207-632-1974. Hookups available.
H Cooper Black State Park: 279 Sporting Dog Trail, Ceraw, South Carolina.
HOTELS IN THE AREA
Microtel: 205 Windstar Place, Southern Pines, North Carolina. 910-693-3737.
Best Western Pinehurst: 1675 US Hwy 1 S, Southern Pines, North Carolina. 910-692-0640. bwpinhurstinn@gmail.com.
Hampton Inn: 200 Columbus Drive, Aberdeen, North Carolina. 910-693-4330.
Holiday Inn Express: 155 Partner Circle, Southern Pines, North Carolina. 910-693-2280.
Residence Inn: 105 Brucewood Road, Southern Pines, North Carolina. 910-693-3400.
The Pine Inn: 175 Persimmon Drive, Pinebluff, North Carolina. 910-969-1050.
Comfort Inn: 115 Fayetteville Road, Raeford, North Carolina. 910-904-1050.
Baymont by Wyndham: 710 Market Street, Cheraw, South Carolina. 843-253-5360.