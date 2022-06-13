THE BATTLE OF THE HORNS! ASHLEY HUBBARD WINS MFHA NATIONAL HORN BLOWING CHAMPIONSHIP

Photos and video by EQ Media.

By Carrie Wirth

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, the Hound Show Dinner, sponsored by the Virginia Foxhound Club, was held under the tent on the lawn at Morven Park. After dinner and the presentation of the HSBF Ian Milne Award, the MFHA invited professional staff to compete in the Annual MFHA National Horn Blowing Championship.

Twelve contestants competed for the engraved horn and cash prizes.

The winner on the night was Ashley Hubbard, Huntsman for Green Spring Valley Hounds.

Martyn Blackmore, Huntsman for Princess Anne Hunt, captured the second-place prize and Codie Jane Hayes, Huntsman for Golden’s Bridge Hounds, was third.

When asked how he honed his horn-blowing skills, Hubbard said he learned in England while driving around the countryside. “I learned off my grandfather, Peter Howard, who was a professional Huntsman,” he said.